Is Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) a Keeper?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -9.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.51. DNN currently public float of 810.21M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.56M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -9.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.93% and a quarterly performance of 22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2970. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -116.74 for the present operating margin
  • -71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company's stock price

