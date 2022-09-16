Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3855.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.16, which is $2.54 above the current price. AG currently public float of 236.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 5.80M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.70% and a quarterly performance of -3.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -22.40% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.