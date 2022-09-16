Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Meta Platforms Inc. (META)?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.55. The company’s stock price has collected -7.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that California Gov. Newsom Signs Law Requiring Social Media Companies to Consider Children’s Health

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for META is at 1.30.

The average price from analysts is $216.67, which is $76.68 above the current price. META currently public float of 2.27B and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of META was 28.56M shares.

META’s Market Performance

META stocks went down by -7.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly performance of -11.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Meta Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for META stocks with a simple moving average of -32.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $225 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2022.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Market Perform” to META, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

META Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.94. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw -55.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 342 shares at the price of $161.23 back on Sep 13. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 22,638 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $55,141 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 342 shares at $160.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 22,980 shares at $54,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 20.10 for asset returns.