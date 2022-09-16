Can Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Remain Competitive?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s stock price has collected -8.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.13, which is $28.54 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 68.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.75M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went down by -8.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.30% and a quarterly performance of 1.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.38% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 13.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to DQ, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

DQ Trading at -12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.79. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 43.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 58.60, with 37.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.