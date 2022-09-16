Buy or Sell Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.76. The company’s stock price has collected 5.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Foot Locker Names Mary Dillon CEO. It’s a ‘Thesis-Changing Move.’

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Foot Locker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.66, which is -$0.7 below the current price. FL currently public float of 91.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 2.87M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stocks went up by 5.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.35% and a quarterly performance of 33.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Foot Locker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.54% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

FL Trading at 24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.96. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Page Andrew E, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $33.02 back on May 26. After this action, Page Andrew E now owns 576 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $69,342 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 3,650 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Maurer John A is holding 22,454 shares at $113,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.52 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +9.97. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.