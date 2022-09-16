Home  »  Companies   »  A Lesson to Learn: GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)...

A Lesson to Learn: GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) went down by -5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected -19.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ :GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GigaCloud Technology Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GCT currently public float of 22.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCT was 6.60M shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.94% for GCT stocks with a simple moving average of -28.94% for the last 200 days.

GCT Trading at -28.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.02% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT fell by -19.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

