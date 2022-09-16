A Lesson to Learn: Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 238.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.20, which is $4.39 above the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 5.95M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -4.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.16% and a quarterly performance of 28.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 18.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.87. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 32.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.