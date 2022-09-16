23andMe Holding Co. (ME) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) went down by -6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.68. The company’s stock price has collected -5.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ :ME) Right Now?

ME currently public float of 437.52M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ME was 4.06M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

ME stocks went down by -5.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.33% and a quarterly performance of 32.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for 23andMe Holding Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.39% for ME stocks with a simple moving average of -24.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ME reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ME, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

ME Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from Hillan Kenneth J., who sale 8,753 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Aug 24. After this action, Hillan Kenneth J. now owns 196,083 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $31,861 using the latest closing price.

Lovell Evan, the Director of 23andMe Holding Co., purchase 11,467 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Lovell Evan is holding 11,467 shares at $50,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -24.40 for asset returns.