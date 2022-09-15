Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.96, which is $0.38 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 391.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 7.89M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.00% and a quarterly performance of 56.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1350. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -48.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -19.80 for asset returns.