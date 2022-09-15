Why Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that A Rail Strike Could Stoke Inflation and Cost $2 Billion a Day

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE :NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $264.58, which is $26.92 above the current price. NSC currently public float of 231.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSC was 1.20M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stocks went down by -2.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.40% and a quarterly performance of 6.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for NSC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $275 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $258, previously predicting the price at $306. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSC, setting the target price at $267 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

NSC Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.71. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -20.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $241.28 back on Sep 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,255 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $482,560 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 105,420 shares at $248.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Squires James A is holding 42,728 shares at $26,229,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.18 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +26.95. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.