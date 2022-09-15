Home  »  Trending   »  Why 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)’s Most Recent Repo...

Why 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) went up by 11.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s stock price has collected 9.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KRKR) Right Now?

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.39 x from its present earnings ratio.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. .

Sponsored

KRKR currently public float of 29.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRKR was 1.60M shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stocks went up by 9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.83% and a quarterly performance of 12.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for 36Kr Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for KRKR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

KRKR Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0708. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]