We Analyzed the Future Direction of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN), Here is What We Found

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price has collected -9.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ADTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADTN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $10.07 above the current price. ADTN currently public float of 74.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADTN was 952.68K shares.

ADTN’s Market Performance

ADTN stocks went down by -9.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.25% and a quarterly performance of 2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.34% for ADTN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ADTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADTN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $28 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADTN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ADTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ADTN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

ADTN Trading at -18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -25.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.53. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from McCray Gregory James, who purchase 30 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Sep 04. After this action, McCray Gregory James now owns 21,688 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., valued at $695 using the latest closing price.

STANTON THOMAS R, the Chairman and CEO of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., purchase 296 shares at $22.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that STANTON THOMAS R is holding 855,753 shares at $6,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.