Wall Street Praises REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) After Recent Earnings Report

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s stock price has collected 4.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ :REE) Right Now?

REE currently public float of 191.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REE was 1.21M shares.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

REE’s Market Performance

REE stocks went up by 4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for REE stocks with a simple moving average of -52.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to REE, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1680. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -78.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8591600.00 for the present operating margin

-16483.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for REE Automotive Ltd. stands at -8422166.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.01.