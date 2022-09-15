Unum Group (UNM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.25. The company’s stock price has collected 5.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.69, which is -$1.61 below the current price. UNM currently public float of 198.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.64M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 5.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of 18.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.28% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of 28.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to UNM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

UNM Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.91. In addition, Unum Group saw 63.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from McKenney Richard P, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $40.13 back on Aug 25. After this action, McKenney Richard P now owns 950,367 shares of Unum Group, valued at $1,605,392 using the latest closing price.

IGLESIAS LISA G, the EVP, General Counsel of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that IGLESIAS LISA G is holding 56,814 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +6.86. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.