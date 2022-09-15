Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Just Got Our Attention

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) went down by -4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :UBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBX is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.83, which is $7.36 above the current price. UBX currently public float of 132.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBX was 3.82M shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.18% and a quarterly performance of -20.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.66% for UBX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UBX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

UBX Trading at -30.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -65.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5393. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -67.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 10,446 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Aug 01. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 996,916 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $6,999 using the latest closing price.

Dananberg Jamie, the Chief Medical Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 4,398 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Dananberg Jamie is holding 672,136 shares at $2,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1184.47 for the present operating margin

+39.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -1269.34. Equity return is now at value -113.90, with -51.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.