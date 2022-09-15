Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) went down by -10.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ :DCFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.83, which is $6.95 above the current price. DCFC currently public float of 101.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCFC was 319.92K shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.73% and a quarterly performance of 11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Tritium DCFC Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.27% for DCFC stocks with a simple moving average of -23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCFC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DCFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DCFC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to DCFC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

DCFC Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -26.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -9.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -30.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.