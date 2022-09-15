The Chart for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Stanley Black & Decker Stock Sinks After Guidance Is Slashed

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $114.27, which is $28.01 above the current price. SWK currently public float of 147.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.87M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.78% and a quarterly performance of -18.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.09% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of -37.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $111 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

SWK Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.29. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw -54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from MANNING ROBERT J, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $85.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, MANNING ROBERT J now owns 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $2,565,000 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $90.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Link Janet is holding 28,260 shares at $90,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.11 for the present operating margin

+33.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +10.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.