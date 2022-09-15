The Chart for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.41. The company’s stock price has collected -3.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE :CTT) Right Now?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTT is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $1.38 above the current price. CTT currently public float of 48.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTT was 424.91K shares.

CTT’s Market Performance

CTT stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.41% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.16% for CTT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CTT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CTT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

CTT Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTT fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. saw 19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+31.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stands at +57.03. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.