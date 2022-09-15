Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | High Tide...

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | High Tide Inc. (HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s stock price has collected 6.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ :HITI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HITI is at 1.07.

HITI currently public float of 55.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HITI was 184.74K shares.

HITI’s Market Performance

HITI stocks went up by 6.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of -33.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for High Tide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.88% for HITI stocks with a simple moving average of -55.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HITI

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HITI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HITI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

HITI Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4450. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw -64.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7.65 for the present operating margin
  • +4.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -19.72. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -8.50 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

