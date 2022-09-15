NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE :NGL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGL is at 2.06.

NGL currently public float of 122.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGL was 489.31K shares.

NGL’s Market Performance

NGL stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.35% and a quarterly performance of -16.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for NGL Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.43% for NGL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to NGL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NGL Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5680. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw -18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Sep 06. After this action, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL now owns 2,588,615 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $15,107 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 2,578,615 shares at $74,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.27 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at -2.32. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.