nCino Inc. (NCNO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.43. The company’s stock price has collected 12.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

NCNO currently public float of 109.05M and currently shorts hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 662.13K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went up by 12.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.67% and a quarterly performance of 21.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for nCino Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.32% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

NCNO Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.19. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Rudow David, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $32.37 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rudow David now owns 161,961 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $356,070 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Jeanette, the VP of Accounting of nCino Inc., sale 974 shares at $32.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Sellers Jeanette is holding 21,072 shares at $31,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.00 for asset returns.