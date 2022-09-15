Natera Inc. (NTRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Natera Inc. (NASDAQ :NTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTRA is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Natera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.50, which is $35.12 above the current price. NTRA currently public float of 93.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTRA was 1.25M shares.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.88% and a quarterly performance of 52.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Natera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.32% for NTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $70 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NTRA, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

NTRA Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.27. In addition, Natera Inc. saw -47.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Chapman Steven Leonard, who sale 886 shares at the price of $46.26 back on Jul 22. After this action, Chapman Steven Leonard now owns 69,805 shares of Natera Inc., valued at $40,986 using the latest closing price.

Schueren Robert Alan, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Natera Inc., sale 572 shares at $46.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Schueren Robert Alan is holding 572 shares at $26,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.16 for the present operating margin

+49.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc. stands at -75.42. Equity return is now at value -96.00, with -48.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.