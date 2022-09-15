Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) went up by 11.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected 24.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RELI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RELI is at -0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Reliance Global Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $6.08 above the current price. RELI currently public float of 11.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELI was 922.75K shares.

RELI’s Market Performance

RELI stocks went up by 24.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.88% and a quarterly performance of -64.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Reliance Global Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.21% for RELI stocks with a simple moving average of -72.91% for the last 200 days.

RELI Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI rose by +24.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7940. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -85.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELI starting from Beyman Ezra, who purchase 207,868 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Sep 14. After this action, Beyman Ezra now owns 447,589 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc., valued at $195,396 using the latest closing price.

Beyman Ezra, the Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group Inc., purchase 118,500 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Beyman Ezra is holding 239,721 shares at $99,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.05 for the present operating margin

+58.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc. stands at -217.28. Equity return is now at value -126.80, with -15.50 for asset returns.