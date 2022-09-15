Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Why This Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Stock’s Earnings Are Just a Distraction

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.72.

BLDP currently public float of 251.52M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 3.96M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 2.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.23% and a quarterly performance of 30.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Ballard Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

BLDP Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -12.20 for asset returns.