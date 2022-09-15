Kellogg Company (K) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Kellogg Expects Higher Sales. Americans Are Eating More Cereal.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.43.

K currently public float of 315.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.50M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.04% and a quarterly performance of 3.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.76% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $74 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to K, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

K Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.77. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $72.49 back on Sep 12. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 56,631,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $7,248,740 using the latest closing price.

AMAYA NICOLAS, the Senior Vice President of Kellogg Company, sale 4,065 shares at $74.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that AMAYA NICOLAS is holding 12,218 shares at $301,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.