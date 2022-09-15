Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.36. The company’s stock price has collected 18.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Freshworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $2.16 above the current price. FRSH currently public float of 138.57M and currently shorts hold a 10.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 2.56M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stocks went up by 18.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.24% and a quarterly performance of 44.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.38% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -13.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRSH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

FRSH Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.19. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -39.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $14.56 back on Sep 13. After this action, Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates now owns 714,387 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $5,824,000 using the latest closing price.

GANDHI SAMEER K, the Director of Freshworks Inc., purchase 400,000 shares at $14.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that GANDHI SAMEER K is holding 714,387 shares at $5,824,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.19 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -51.75. Equity return is now at value -218.50, with -178.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.