Is a Correction Looming Ahead for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went down by -7.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.09, which is $9.6 above the current price. EDU currently public float of 166.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 4.11M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went down by -5.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.36% and a quarterly performance of 16.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of 39.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36.60 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

EDU Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.43. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.64 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -16.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.