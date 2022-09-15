Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) went down by -9.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -22.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :DWIN) Right Now?

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 205.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DWIN currently public float of 9.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWIN was 36.77K shares.

DWIN’s Market Performance

DWIN stocks went down by -22.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.52% and a quarterly performance of -21.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.71% for DWIN stocks with a simple moving average of -21.53% for the last 200 days.

DWIN Trading at -22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWIN fell by -22.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. stands at +78.11. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.