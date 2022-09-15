Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE :APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.12.

The average price from analysts is $20.13, which is $4.09 above the current price. APLE currently public float of 213.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLE was 1.45M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.07% and a quarterly performance of 8.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for APLE stocks with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on August 29th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APLE, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

APLE Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $16.21 back on Aug 09. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 493,093 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $81,047 using the latest closing price.

Woolley Howard E., the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 613 shares at $16.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Woolley Howard E. is holding 4,198 shares at $9,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +2.02. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.