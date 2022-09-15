InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) went up by 21.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s stock price has collected 41.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/04/21 that InnovAge, an Elder-Care IPO, Gains on First Day

Is It Worth Investing in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :INNV) Right Now?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for InnovAge Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75, which is -$0.14 below the current price. INNV currently public float of 18.23M and currently shorts hold a 10.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INNV was 112.03K shares.

INNV’s Market Performance

INNV stocks went up by 41.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.35% and a quarterly performance of 2.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for InnovAge Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.63% for INNV stocks with a simple moving average of -4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INNV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INNV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INNV reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for INNV stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to INNV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

INNV Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INNV rose by +41.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, InnovAge Holding Corp. saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for InnovAge Holding Corp. stands at -6.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.09. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.78. Total debt to assets is 15.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.