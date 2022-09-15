Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Edison International (EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.32. The company’s stock price has collected 2.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE :EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIX is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Edison International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.47, which is $4.13 above the current price. EIX currently public float of 381.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIX was 1.60M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX stocks went up by 2.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.68% and a quarterly performance of 13.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for EIX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $62 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on June 06th of the current year.

EIX Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.35. In addition, Edison International saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 155 shares at $67.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,011 shares at $10,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.92 for the present operating margin

+23.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +5.49. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.