Here’s Our Rant About Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s stock price has collected 14.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE :NOG) Right Now?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOG is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.64, which is $13.56 above the current price. NOG currently public float of 66.94M and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOG was 1.07M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stocks went up by 14.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.51% and a quarterly performance of -2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for NOG stocks with a simple moving average of 28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $50 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

NOG Trading at 19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 63.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Rowling Robert B., who sale 117,860 shares at the price of $33.01 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rowling Robert B. now owns 8,263,719 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $3,890,559 using the latest closing price.

Rowling Robert B., the 10% Owner of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 182,140 shares at $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Rowling Robert B. is holding 8,381,579 shares at $5,999,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.67 for the present operating margin

+60.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +0.65. Equity return is now at value 443.20, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.