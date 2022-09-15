Home  »  Companies   »  Here’s Our Rant About China Liberal Educatio...

Here’s Our Rant About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went up by 11.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected 38.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLEU currently public float of 10.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 429.47K shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went up by 38.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.88% and a quarterly performance of 34.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.49% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of -21.06% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 41.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +38.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6687. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -33.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -29.94 for the present operating margin
  • +70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -31.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.10.

