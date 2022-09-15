Here’s How Your Trade Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Aggressively Right Now

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CTKB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cytek Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $1.77 above the current price. CTKB currently public float of 111.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTKB was 633.26K shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of 49.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Cytek Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.61% for CTKB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

CTKB Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jiang Wenbin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $12.89 back on Sep 07. After this action, Jiang Wenbin now owns 7,825,820 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $257,800 using the latest closing price.

Jeanmonod Patrik, the Chief Financial Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $13.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Jeanmonod Patrik is holding 92,563 shares at $47,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.01.