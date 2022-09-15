Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.13, which is $2.56 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.90B and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.39M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.10% and a quarterly performance of 2.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.52% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.74. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +12.01. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.