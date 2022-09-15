Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Just Got Our Attention

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMP is at 1.39.

CMP currently public float of 33.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMP was 450.04K shares.

CMP’s Market Performance

CMP stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.59% and a quarterly performance of 13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Compass Minerals International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.09% for CMP stocks with a simple moving average of -15.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMP reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for CMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CMP, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CMP Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.20. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc. saw -19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Crutchfield Kevin S, who purchase 1,450 shares at the price of $34.21 back on Jun 17. After this action, Crutchfield Kevin S now owns 51,745 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc., valued at $49,604 using the latest closing price.

Standen James D., the Chief Commercial Officer of Compass Minerals International Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $32.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Standen James D. is holding 25,644 shares at $64,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc. stands at +4.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP), the company’s capital structure generated 361.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.35. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 355.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.