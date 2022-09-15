Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.04. The company’s stock price has collected 11.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE :CIVI) Right Now?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIVI is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Civitas Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIVI currently public float of 84.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIVI was 828.92K shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI stocks went up by 11.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.33% and a quarterly performance of -6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Civitas Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.05% for CIVI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $70 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIVI reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for CIVI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

CIVI Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.48. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 41.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Garbiso Sandra, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Garbiso Sandra now owns 27,998 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $123,500 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc., purchase 3,556 shares at $65.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 22,699 shares at $234,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.57 for the present operating margin

+54.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc. stands at +19.23. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.