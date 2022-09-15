Can SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Remain Competitive?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.11. SILV currently public float of 139.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 825.90K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.59% and a quarterly performance of -14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.88% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of -24.57% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.00.