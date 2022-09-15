Can Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Remain Competitive?

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) went down by -4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/21 that Cisco, Electronic Arts, Ryanair: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ :RYAAY) Right Now?

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.66, which is $43.67 above the current price. RYAAY currently public float of 215.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAAY was 501.67K shares.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY stocks went down by -6.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.39% and a quarterly performance of -1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Ryanair Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.80% for RYAAY stocks with a simple moving average of -22.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RYAAY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for RYAAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $125 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to RYAAY, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

RYAAY Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.56. In addition, Ryanair Holdings plc saw -32.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.07 for the present operating margin

+1.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at -5.02. The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.73. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 91.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.80. Total debt to assets is 33.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.