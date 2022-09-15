Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Reveals an Earnings Myster...

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) went up by 311.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2555.30. The company’s stock price has collected 199.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE :HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 164.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HKD currently public float of 20.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HKD was 377.84K shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 119.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 43.73% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.37% for HKD stocks with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 119.38%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +199.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.24. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw 1068.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +63.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +90.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.58.

