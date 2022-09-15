A Lesson to Learn: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.21. The company’s stock price has collected -7.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :STBX) Right Now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

STBX currently public float of 16.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STBX was 6.92M shares.

STBX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.79% for STBX stocks with a simple moving average of -43.79% for the last 200 days.

STBX Trading at -43.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.23% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX fell by -7.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw -79.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.