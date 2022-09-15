36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s stock price has collected 9.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 36Kr Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.23, which is $1.0 above the current price. KRKR currently public float of 29.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRKR was 1.70M shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stocks went up by 9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.83% and a quarterly performance of 12.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for 36Kr Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for KRKR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.67% for the last 200 days.

KRKR Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0723. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+59.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc. stands at -28.28. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.