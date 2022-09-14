Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO): Skating on Thi...

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went up by 6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.46. The company’s stock price has collected 17.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.75.

THMO currently public float of 19.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 3.00M shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went up by 17.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly performance of -29.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.50% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -61.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2273. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -77.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Equity return is now at value -198.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.

