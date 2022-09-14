The Chart for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE :TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for TotalEnergies SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.00, which is $18.72 above the current price. TTE currently public float of 2.49B and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTE was 2.03M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stocks went down by -2.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly performance of -10.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for TotalEnergies SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.58% for TTE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

TTE Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.99. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.