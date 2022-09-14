The Chart for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 16.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Polestar Has a New EV Coming and Online Ordering Has Begun

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ :PSNY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $3.89 above the current price. PSNY currently public float of 111.92M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNY was 3.27M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY stocks went up by 16.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.95% and a quarterly performance of -23.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.86% for PSNY stocks with a simple moving average of -27.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

PSNY Trading at -14.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY rose by +16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.97. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.88 for the present operating margin

-13.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -75.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.