Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :STSA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.60, which is $6.09 above the current price. STSA currently public float of 26.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STSA was 47.35K shares.

STSA’s Market Performance

STSA stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.59% and a quarterly performance of 113.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.92% for STSA stocks with a simple moving average of 46.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $16 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to STSA, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

STSA Trading at 21.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 44.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who purchase 2,922 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Nov 24. After this action, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,837 using the latest closing price.

COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, the 10% Owner of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 9,979 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that COMMODORE CAPITAL LP is holding 3,708,364 shares at $54,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Equity return is now at value -64.50, with -59.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.76.