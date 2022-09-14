Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) went up by 9.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENX is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.29 above the current price. TENX currently public float of 16.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENX was 251.90K shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.74% and a quarterly performance of -65.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.86% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.71% for TENX stocks with a simple moving average of -66.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.11%, as shares sank -28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2364. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -79.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -263.70, with -194.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.