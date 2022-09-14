Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.15. The company’s stock price has collected 17.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that Groupon Shares Rally as Activist Reveals 9.9% Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ :GRPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRPN is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Groupon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is $2.34 above the current price. GRPN currently public float of 19.00M and currently shorts hold a 33.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRPN was 837.86K shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN stocks went up by 17.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly performance of -17.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Groupon Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for GRPN stocks with a simple moving average of -31.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRPN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -47.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 132,993 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 1,607,048 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $1,305,355 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the 10% Owner of Groupon Inc., purchase 30,703 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Barta Jan is holding 1,474,055 shares at $308,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.85 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.