Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) went up by 13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected 1.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE :KUKE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kuke Music Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KUKE currently public float of 9.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KUKE was 203.78K shares.

KUKE’s Market Performance

KUKE stocks went up by 1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.58% and a quarterly performance of -62.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.39% for Kuke Music Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.44% for KUKE stocks with a simple moving average of -72.74% for the last 200 days.

KUKE Trading at -38.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KUKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.08%, as shares sank -43.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KUKE rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9999. In addition, Kuke Music Holding Limited saw -81.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KUKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.07 for the present operating margin

+55.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kuke Music Holding Limited stands at -20.13. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.