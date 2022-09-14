Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.29. The company’s stock price has collected 10.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ :HQY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQY is at 0.88.

HQY currently public float of 82.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQY was 762.53K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stocks went up by 10.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.47% and a quarterly performance of 8.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.87% for HQY stocks with a simple moving average of 20.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $59 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to HQY, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

HQY Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.07. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 58.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Bloomberg Edward, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $57.63 back on Aug 01. After this action, Bloomberg Edward now owns 59,850 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $57,630 using the latest closing price.

Bloomberg Edward, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of HealthEquity Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $63.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Bloomberg Edward is holding 60,850 shares at $94,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.